NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Funeral services for Belle Adelman-Cannon, the teen who was killed after being struck by a school bus in City Park, will be held on Wednesday, June 7.
Remembered by family and friends as a rising senior at Benjamin Franklin High School and an LGBTQ+ activist, Cannon’s service will take place at her spiritual home, Touro Synagogue at 2:00 p.m.
Police said the driver of the school bus has been identified as 34-year-old Arielle Tillman, but it is unclear at this time whether Tillman will face charges.
Latest Posts:
- NOPD investigates possible homicide in Tulane-Gravier area
- SoFi Stadium worker accused of knocking over street vendor cart
- 100-year-old ‘Papa Jake’ survived D-Day on Omaha Beach, now he’s a TikTok star
- Revealed: Louisiana’s favorite female gaming character
- Locals concerned over city’s hurricane preparedness
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.