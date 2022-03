NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Funeral services for Connor Lambert, the man who was killed by the tornado in Arabi will be held Saturday, April, 2,2022.

A memorial service and a celebration of his life will be held at the St.Bernard Memorial Funeral Home.

A receiving line will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

Lambert was a National Merit Finalist that went to Chalmette Highschool.

He graduated from UL Lafayette with a degree in mechanical engineering.