NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 5, the news of the passing of the beloved Chris Owens was announced.

Many fans and members of the community were heartbroken when they heard the news.

A service will be held to celebrate her life. Fans can come to say their goodbyes and pay their respects

A public viewing for Chris Owens will be held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery on Airline Drive from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10.

It will be an open casket.