NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A funeral and burial service was held today for the mother of eight on the West Bank who was shot and killed in early September.

The services were held at Evening Star Baptist Church.

With a horse-drawn carriage and with Mardi Gras Indians, family and friends said their final farewell to 32-year old Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker.

“She’s a beautiful person. Always smiling. Always helping people,” Carla Hayes, God-Sister said.

Delshawnique was known as “Goosey” and her God-Sister Carla Hayers remembers just how helpful she always was.

“She used to pick up my son from school when I didn’t have a ride for him,” she said.

For Hayes it is still unbelievable that Taylor-Fluker was fatally shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman Avenue a few weeks ago.

“This can’t be happening. This is unreal. It still seems unreal for me. I can’t get over it,” she said.

Delshawnique was newly-married and a mother to eight kids between the ages of six weeks old to 14 years old.

“We are going to do all we can to help out with the kids. Going to be a long process,” she said.

Michael Coleman is a family member who says her death is making him reflect on the importance of family.

“It is important as family even before these things happen that we come together. Because of this, it will help bring bonds between the family more and more,” Coleman said.

Although it is difficult to say farewell. “Goosey” will be remembered.

“I love here and I’ll miss here. She’ll always be in my heart always,” Hayes said.