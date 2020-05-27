Funeral arrangements set for fallen State Trooper

HAMMOND – A State Trooper who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest this week.

Trooper George Baker was hit by a Hammond police vehicle while helping with a chase there last week. He died over the weekend.

Baker will be laid to rest tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m. in a private service in Hammond. The service will be livestreamed on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.

Procession route for Trooper George Baker

Anyone who would like to show support for Baker and his family is encouraged to line the procession route.

The procession is set to begin at 12:15 p.m. tomorrow.