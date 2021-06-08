FULL LIST: NOLA-PS facility renaming recommendations set for final vote

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOLA Public Schools facility renaming initiative, which kicked off in February, is in its final stages.

On Tuesday, NOLA-PS presented a list of recommendations for the renaming of several public school buildings to the Orleans Parish School Board’s Committee of the Whole for consideration.

The committee unanimously voted to accept the list and placed it on the board’s business meeting agenda for Thursday, June 10, for a final vote.

The recommended names were presented as follows:

The goal of the initiative, which actually began in the 1990s, is to ensure school facilities do not possess names honoring figures from the city, state or nation’s painful past. And to remove remnants of a time when all Americans were not regarded as equal.

According to NOLA-PS, public input has also brought attention to six more facilities that do not violate the School Board policy, but may benefit from renaming.

These recommendations will be presented for consideration during the July OPSB Meeting.

Feedback can be provided via: https://nolapublicschools.com/renaming and during the OPSB’s board meeting July 29.