FULL LIST: Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites open now in the New Orleans metro area

NEW ORLEANS — With three vaccines now available, mass vaccination sites are popping up across the nation, including the New Orleans metro area. Follow along with the list below to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Monday, April 12 – Westwego
- Who: Ochsner Health
- What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
- When: Monday, April 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Where: Alario Center- Hall C – 2000 Segnette Blvd. Westwego, LA 70072
- Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.
Tuesday, April 13 – Harvey
- Who: Jefferson Parish
- What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
- When: Tuesday, April 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Harvey Community Center – 1501 Estalote Ave. Harvey, LA 70058
- Schedule Here: No reservation needed for this walk-up site, first-come, first-serve
Tuesday, April 13 – New Orleans
- Who: Ochsner Health
- What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
- When: Tuesday, April 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Where: Tableau – 616 St Peter Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
- Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.
Wednesday, April 14 – Harvey
- Who: Jefferson Parish
- What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
- When: Tuesday, April 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Harvey Community Center – 1501 Estalote Ave. Harvey, LA 70058
- Schedule Here: No reservation needed for this walk-up site, first-come, first-serve
Wednesday, April 14 – Westwego
- Who: Jefferson Parish
- What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Pfizer
- When: Wednesday, April 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Where: Alario Center – 2000 Segnette Blvd. Westwego, LA 70072
- Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.
Wednesday, April 14 – Marrero
- Who: Jefferson Parish
- What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Moderna
- When: Wednesday, April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Where: Jefferson Parish Health Unit – 1855 Ames Blvd. Marrero, LA 70072
- Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.
Thursday, April 15 – Kenner
- Who: Jefferson Parish
- What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Moderna
- When: Thursday, April 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Where: El Verbo Church – 2601 Florida Avenue, Kenner, LA 70062
- Schedule Here: No reservation needed for this walk-up site, first-come, first-serve
Saturday, April 17 – Marrero
- Who: Jefferson Parish
- What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
- When: Saturday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Where: Jefferson Parish Health Unit – 1855 Ames Blvd. Marrero, LA 70072
- Schedule Here: No reservation needed for this walk-up site, first-come, first-serve
Saturday, April 17 – St. Rose
- Who: Office of Public Health and Louisiana National Guard
- What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
- When: Saturday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Where: Fifth African Baptist Church – 174 Fourth Street, St. Rose, LA 70087
- Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.
Saturday, May 1 – Houma
- Who: Office of Public Health and Louisiana National Guard
- What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
- When: Saturday, May 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Where: Residence Baptist Church 2605 Issac Street Houma, LA 70363
- Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.