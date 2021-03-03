Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

FULL LIST: Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites open now in the New Orleans metro area

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — With three vaccines now available, mass vaccination sites are popping up across the nation, including the New Orleans metro area. Follow along with the list below to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Monday, April 12 – Westwego

  • Who: Ochsner Health
  • What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
  • When: Monday, April 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Where: Alario Center- Hall C – 2000 Segnette Blvd. Westwego, LA 70072
  • Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.

Tuesday, April 13 – Harvey

  • Who: Jefferson Parish
  • What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
  • When: Tuesday, April 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Where: Harvey Community Center – 1501 Estalote Ave. Harvey, LA 70058
  • Schedule Here: No reservation needed for this walk-up site, first-come, first-serve

Tuesday, April 13 – New Orleans

  • Who: Ochsner Health
  • What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
  • When: Tuesday, April 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Where: Where: Tableau – 616 St Peter Street, New Orleans, LA 70116  
  • Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.

Wednesday, April 14 – Harvey

  • Who: Jefferson Parish
  • What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
  • When: Tuesday, April 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Where: Harvey Community Center – 1501 Estalote Ave. Harvey, LA 70058
  • Schedule Here: No reservation needed for this walk-up site, first-come, first-serve

Wednesday, April 14 – Westwego

  • Who: Jefferson Parish
  • What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Pfizer
  • When: Wednesday, April 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Where: Alario Center – 2000 Segnette Blvd. Westwego, LA 70072
  • Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.

Wednesday, April 14 – Marrero

  • Who: Jefferson Parish
  • What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Moderna
  • When: Wednesday, April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Where: Jefferson Parish Health Unit – 1855 Ames Blvd. Marrero, LA 70072
  • Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.

Thursday, April 15 – Kenner

  • Who: Jefferson Parish
  • What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Moderna
  • When: Thursday, April 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Where: El Verbo Church – 2601 Florida Avenue, Kenner, LA 70062
  • Schedule Here: No reservation needed for this walk-up site, first-come, first-serve

Saturday, April 17 – Marrero

  • Who: Jefferson Parish
  • What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
  • When: Saturday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Where: Jefferson Parish Health Unit – 1855 Ames Blvd. Marrero, LA 70072
  • Schedule Here: No reservation needed for this walk-up site, first-come, first-serve

Saturday, April 17 – St. Rose

  • Who: Office of Public Health and Louisiana National Guard
  • What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
  • When: Saturday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Where: Fifth African Baptist Church – 174 Fourth Street, St. Rose, LA 70087
  • Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.

Saturday, May 1 – Houma

  • Who: Office of Public Health and Louisiana National Guard
  • What: COVID-19 Community Vaccination event, Johnson & Johnson
  • When: Saturday, May 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Where: Residence Baptist Church 2605 Issac Street Houma, LA 70363
  • Schedule Here: Please schedule your appointment here.

Additional vaccine locations can be found here, listed in alphabetical order by parish.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News