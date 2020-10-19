From writing to religion, WGNO-TV gets 6 regional Emmy nominations

Emmy nods also include feature and entertainment stories

NEW ORLEANS – WGNO-TV, ABC-26 is honored by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

That’s the organization that gives Emmy Awards to TV stations in New Orleans.

This year, WGNO-TV gets six regional Emmy nominations.

WGNO-TV’s photojournalist and editor Justin Abshire is nominated for a compilation of stories he edited.

In the mix is a story called The Signature Saint.

It’s the tattooed-tale of a New Orleans man who’s given his body to his favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints.

Justin is also nominated, along with WGNO-TV reporter Bill Wood for a story told in the middle of the pandemic.

It’s called Picture of Faith. It’s the story of a Louisiana church that filled its pews with pictures of parishioners when nobody was allowed to attend because of the coronavirus.

A third nomination for Justin Abshire and Bill Wood comes in the category for entertainment stories.

It’s about a Louisiana man who lives for Mickey Mouse.

The story is called His Mouse House.

The nominations also include nods for writing, feature reporting and specialty assignment reporting.

It’s Not Nice to Comma Splice is one of the nominated stories.

The Suncoast Emmys will be awarded in December.