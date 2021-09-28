From Superdome to Superman: on a mission after a hurricane

A Louisiana man sends help to folks in Houma

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like a lot of people in Louisiana, his business got hit by Hurricane Ida.

His business is Crystal Clear Imaging.

It’s a graphics and sign shop near New Orleans.

This guy put the letters up on the Dome.

Honoring it with a new name.

It’s now the Caesars Superdome.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to meet Arthur Boisfontaine.

His friends call him Bubba.

Bubba is the superstar of this Superman story.

He knew he had to do something after Hurricane Ida.

He decided to help folks in Houma, about an hour from New Orleans.

He’s been sending supplies.

Dog food.

Cat food.

People food, too.

Water and everything else.

Superman is getting help from some of his super friends.

They are Bubba’s buddies from his military high school days.

They’re all on a mission.

A super mission.