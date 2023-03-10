Actress Hong Chau inspires the next red carpet generation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The movie is The Whale.

It’s the story of a 600-pound man who never leaves home.

His only connection to life is his nurse and best friend.

She is played by actress Hong Chau.

She was nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role at the Academy Awards.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet her.

She grew up in New Orleans East.

Her Vietnamese family fled a refugee camp in the seventies.

With help from a New Orleans church, they came to Louisiana.

She went to school at Ben Franklin High.

And at Eleanor McMain Secondary School where drama students feel her inspiration right here, right now.

