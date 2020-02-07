From ‘Love & Hip Hop’ to NOLA Royalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--Mona Scott-Young is a giant in the entertainment world, having created shows like 'Love & Hip Hop' and managing a who's who of the music business. Her MONAMI Entertainment a leading lifestyle and entertainment company with a specialty in talent management and cross-platform brand development.

This weekend Scott-Young, along with NOLA native Hiram Smith reign as royalty for the Treme Sidewalk Steppers annual celebrations, and she stopped by the Twist stage to talk to LBJ about the big weekend.



Mona Scott-Young and Hiram Smith

LBJ: You've been named the "She-King" of the Treme Sidewalk Steppers!

MSY: I have to be honest they named me the queen and then I embraced the title of She-King.

LBJ: You're our She-King this weekend.

MSY: Oh yes I am! I'm excited! Tonight is gonna be amazing.

LBJ: Tonight is the big ball but you called it something else.

MSY: I called it the Royal Gala. This entire weekend is the Royal Homecoming. So just merging the cultures of our African ancestry, and the rich history and culture of New Orleans.

LBJ: Tonight what you're wearing will be on the lips of everyone so spill some of it.

MSY: Let's just put it this way, they said I had to bring it for the people

LBJ: And then Sunday on the streets, the Treme Sidewalk Steppers 26 years so far?

MSY: Their 26th second line so that's gonna be another movie. I don't even know if I'm ready for that but there is a whole other outfit which was made by this amazing woman, Susan Baracco

LBJ: Well thanks so much for stopping by today. We can;t wait to see you tonight and the Royal Gala at Mardi Gras World for the Treme Sidewalk Steppers and then Sunday on the streets of Treme all kicking off that the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation's building on Rampart St. Mona thanks so much for being here.

MSY: Oh, Thank you for having me!