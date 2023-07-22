NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The search for the next NOPD superintendent has been narrowed down to three candidates following two days of interviews.

On Friday, July 21, sources confirmed to WGNO, the internal and external panelists recommended that New Orleans’ own Michelle Woodfork, former chief to lead the Oakland Police Department Anne Kirkpatrick and recent police chief in Henderson, Nevada, Thedrick Andres Sr. will be the three finalists.

After the second round of interviews, the International Association of Chiefs of Police will then make their recommendations to New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell for the finalist, but ultimately she gets to make the final choice.

With the last leg of the interview process underway a growing number of council members are still concerned due to the lack of knowledge on each candidate.

One council member in particular, Councilwoman Helena Morena says that the council didn’t even receive the candidate’s resumes.

“I would love to see the scores as to how they came up you know with the six final candidates,” councilwoman Morena.

The finial selection date has not been announced at this time.