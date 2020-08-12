Friends and family remember beloved Mardi Gras Indian Queen

NEW ORLEANS— Hearing that we’ve lost a beloved member of the New Orleans Indian culture to violence has shaken the city and tributes have poured in from all over social media.

We wanted to talk to the people closest to Queen Kim “Cutie” Boutte so that they could tell her story.

The loss of Kim Boutte is a heartbreaking blow, to our City and to the community in which she was such a singular voice, and a beloved icon. Big Queen of the Spirit of Fi Yi Yi — may she rest in power, and in God’s perfect peace.



📸: @LouisianaWeekly pic.twitter.com/UEIiE5OhrR — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) August 12, 2020

Sister Kathy Boutte said, “She was a special sister. She had her own way of doing things. It was her way or the highway…that’s just how she was.”

Kathy Boutte remembers her sister Queen Kim “Cutie” Boutte (WGNO-TV)

Big Cheif Victor Harris of the Mandigo Warriors Spirit of FiYaYa spoke of Boutte’s beautiful spirit.

“Didn’t matter where she’d go, everywhere she went, she brought joy. She’ll definitely be missed by many people,” said Harris.

Kim Boutte grew up an athlete in school and at St. Roch Park, and in spite of battling cancer in recent years, she remained active.

Big Queen Kim “Cutie” Boutte (Henry York photo)

Former teammate Jennifer Amos told us, “Still today Kim was playing softball. I kinda chickened out at 46 (laughs).

The love for Queen Kim was evident with everyone we spoke to, and while the authorities work on solving who killed Boutte, these loved ones will miss someone who was always there for them.

Friend Jacqueline Alford stated, “It’s like it’s unreal like its a dream… It’s like Kim is supposed to live forever, do you know what I’m saying?”