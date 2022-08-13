NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Mid-City Friday night left one man wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say they were notified of the shooting after the victim arrived at the hospital.

According to the NOPD, a man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, arrived just before 11:00 by private vehicle. His condition is not known.

The NOPD determined the incident happened at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Saint Louis Street. No further details are available at this time but officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.