Friday concludes Day 1 of ESSENCE Festival of Culture Virtual Experience

NEW ORLEANS — The world’s largest cultural, music, entertainment, and empowerment experience has kicked off the first day of its virtual experience.

The 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Virtual Experience kicked off its two-weekend virtual celebration of culture and community on Friday. The festival’s star-studded lineup features performances by Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled & Friends, Ne-Yo, Tank, Michelle Williams, Kirk Franklin, Davido, and D-Nice.

The Festival will stream on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com Friday, Saturday, and Sunday over two weekends, June 25-27 and July 2-4.