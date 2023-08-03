NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— White Linen Night is this Saturday and if you really want to stand out with fresh looks, Spiritual Cowboy Stylist Claudia Croazzo shows you some fashion that will make you look all bright decked out in white.

In collaboration with New Orleans Fashion Week, Samantha Diane Co. and model Roshard Hooper, Croazzo wants you to put your best fashion forward. To check out the looks, watch the video above.

“Spiritual Cowboy is bringing style to White Linen Night with our 100 percent breathable linen collarless shirts. We styled them with colorful scarves, that are handmade in India and statement piece jewelry. Not only will the collarless shirt be the most stylish shirt you will see this season, but in this heat the breathability is a must,” she said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.