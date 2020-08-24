French Settlement honors fallen BRPD officer 16 years after her death

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Time may heal all wounds but it wont dissolve the memories for the city that never forgot.

French Settlement lost a precious piece of their legacy. In 2004, 51-year-old Vickie Salassi Wax was shot and killed while trying to stop a shoplifter. Her death came as a shock to those who grew to admire her sass and strength.

But now that she’s gone her hometown sees her life as an example of what a person and a police officer should be.

Angela Eastridge put this memorial service together to honor the late Wax.

“Law enforcement is not bad. Law enforcement are good people to help us protect us and serve us.”

But she also wanted to send a message, one about healing. Especially when it comes to how the world views the men and women in blue.

She like many of the other memorial participants hope Wax’s story can humanize the police.

They shared stories of her life how she and her sister often traded places just for fun. And how she often picked up extra shifts with BRPD even when she was exhausted.

Her time here has passed but her life will stand as a model for those who pledge to serve and protect.