NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A West Virginia man, who was fatally shot by a French Quarter homeowner last week, has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

Matthew Clark was killed after reportedly knocking on and then lunging into the homeowners Dauphine Street door on Thursday evening.

The 29-year-old Clark was visiting New Orleans as a tourist, according the report.

The NOPD says the shooting was a justifiable homicide and that no charges will be issued.