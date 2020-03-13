French Quarter Fest rescheduled

NEW ORLEANS – This year’s French Quarter Festival has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The wildly popular free festival was scheduled to take place April 16 to April 19 in the French Quarter. It has been moved to October 1 through October 4.

French Quarter Fest officials released the following statement:

French Quarter Festivals, Inc.’s top priority is the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and community. Following the recommendation of public health officials and with the support of the City of New Orleans, French Quarter Festival 2020 has been rescheduled to October 1- 4 due to COVID-19 concerns.

French Quarter Festival will now take place October 1-4. We understand the impact this news brings to so many people. For fans who were traveling, we encourage you to contact your airline and hotel immediately for any changes. We are communicating directly with all artists, vendors, sponsors and staff on next steps.

Since 1984, our nonprofit has been committed to its mission to deliver an economic impact to the community and showcase local talent. The 2019 French Quarter Festival generated an economic impact of nearly $200 million and hired over 1,700 local musicians. Visitor spending at our festival creates or supports nearly 2,100 full-and part-time jobs for our community. Though our plan has changed, our commitment to our mission hasn’t – in fact, it has grown stronger. Now, more than ever, our community needs us. To make a donation that will help us stay strong during this unprecedented situation, please click here.

We are grateful for continued support and look forward to hosting you in this fall.

French Quarter Fest