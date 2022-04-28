NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The French Quarter Fest may have come and gone, but after a two-year hiatus, organizers say the event returned stronger than ever before.

A whopping 825,000 people visited the Quarter for music, food, and fun over the four-day stretch, matching the festival’s pre-pandemic levels. More than 275 performances captivated audiences visiting from all over the world, while 55 eateries wowed us with culinary excellence.

Public officials LaToya Cantrell and Billy Nungesser boogied their way into the heart of New Orleans for the return of a treasured favorite, the Opening Day Parade.

Cantrell commented on the festival’s success, saying:

“The overwhelming success of this year’s French Quarter Festival, especially considering that attendance numbers were at pre-pandemic levels, is a sure sign that New Orleans is bouncing back from the challenges we’ve faced over the last two years. Our continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships that local artists and business owners have endured, speaks volumes about our city’s readiness and willingness to do the work it takes to become the beacon for tourism again. More than 825,000 people attended this year’s events and my gratitude goes out to the hospitality workers, and the generous support of festival partners like Chevron, who helped make this possible.”

The Chevron STEM Carnival welcomed more than 1,500 young visitors for a captivating experience while crowds flooded the sold-out FQF After Dark concert series. Organizers say they are glad to be back and look forward to keeping the good times rolling.

“Nothing compares to the sea of smiling faces, dancing and excitement we witnessed at Fest this year,” said Emily Madero, President and CEO of FQFI. “Our small but mighty team overcame unprecedented challenges to deliver a thriving event for our community of fans, musicians, and businesses.”

Planning ahead for next year? French Quarter Fest 2023 will take place from April 13-16.