From appetizer to dessert on this NOLA menu

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – From the fields of Ponchatoula to the hands of executive chef Jimi Setchim at Broussard’s in New Orleans.

There’s no strawberry like a Louisiana strawberry.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood delivers that news on the menu.

Now the star of the show is an entire 3-course dinner with strawberries appearing in everything from appetizers to dessert.

Chef Jimi Setchim to get into and out of a strawberry jam.

Bill Wood asks the chef, “in the ‘A to Z’, apples to zucchini where does the strawberry sit?”

Chef Jimi Setchim says, “right now, right here, number one on the list, local, delicious and so much versatility, so many things you can do with them.”



When Chef Jimi is not cooking up something new, with strawberries, he’s in his garden.

Growing strawberries.

And other fruits and vegetables.

Now, Bill Wood wonders, “what’s your green thumb, go-to tip?

Chef Jimi Setchim says, “be excited and you’ll put more love into it, then the better it’s going to grow and the more excited you’ll be from garden to kitchen.”

They grow in every state.

But there’s no better berry, than the strawberries that love the land in Louisiana.

