French Market reopens to the public Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The French Market will celebrate its reopening post-Hurricane Ida with a second line from Washington Artillery Park to the Farmers and Flea Markets on September 25 from 12 p.m.

The second line will be led by Grand Marshall Clyde and the 21st Century Brass Band with the Storyville Baby Dolls, the Yellow Pocahontas Black Masking Indians, and the NOLA Chorus Girls at The French Market Dutch Alley at the intersection of N. Peters Street and St. Philip Street.

The French Market will be open from 10 a.m to 5 p.m daily.