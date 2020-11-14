Free t-shirt and dinner when you donate blood at Middendorf’s

Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant will host dueling blood drives at its two locations, Middendorf’s Manchac and Middendorf’s Slidell.
“Our Slidell Blood Drive back in July was such a big success that we decided to do it again but this time at both restaurants,” said Middendorf’s Owner Karen Pfeifer. “We love helping our community, and it’s a good time to donate before the busy holiday season.”
The Blood Drives will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 11:00am-7:00pm.
Right now, The Blood Center says there is an urgent need for all blood types, and besides the big reason of saving lives, there are a few extra perks for donating:
- Everyone who donates gets a FREE Thin Fried Catfish dinner.
- Everyone who donates gets at FREE T-Shirt from The Blood Center (while supplies last).
- The Blood Center is now testing all successful blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment due to social distancing and to ensure adequate supplies.
Participating locations:
Middendorf’s Manchac
30160 Hwy 51 S.
Akers (Manchac), LA 70421
(985) 386-6666
Middendorf’s Slidell
1951 Oak Harbor Blvd.
Slidell, LA 70461
(985) 771-7777
The Blood Center
TheBloodCenter.org
(800) 86-BLOOD