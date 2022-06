NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Orpheum Theater will be starting its “Free Summer Move Series.”

The dates of the movies are as follows:

June 30th- “Girls Trip”

July 7th- “SOUL”

July 14th- “Spiderman: No Way Home”

July 21st- “Moana”

July 28th- “Scream”

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Showtime for the movies is at 6:30 p.m.