Free slice of pizza for all leap day babies!

Since “leaplings” – those born on February 29 – are only able to celebrate their official birthday once every four years, Villa Italian Kitchen has decided to honor them with a special present this Leap Year. In honor of 2020’s Leap Day holiday, those guests nationwide who were born on Leap Day can commemorate their big day by picking up a free slice at any participating Villa Italian Kitchen nationwide!

“Given that Leap Day Babies aren’t able to celebrate their birthdays annually like the rest of the world, we thought we’d do something special for our guests that are most affected by the Leap Year cycle,” said Mimi Wunderlich, Director of Communications and Digital Marketing, Villa Italian Kitchen. “We hope everyone with a leap day birthday will join us on February 29 for their own personal pizza party with a free slice to ease the sting!”

*Offer available only on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at participating Villa Italian Kitchen locations, while supplies last.

*Must mention promotional offer at time of purchase as well as provide valid identification displaying a birth date of February 29 to redeem.

*Offer valid on one Neapolitan Cheese Pizza Slice only.

*Limit one per customer.

*Cannot be combined with any other offer.

*Void where prohibited.