NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over 1,000 backpacks and other school supplies will be available for New Orleans students during a giveaway on Saturday, July 29.

InspireNOLA and other organizations will partner to offer free backpacks, school supplies, hurricane preparation supplies and limited laptops and gas cards.

Students and their families are invited to drive up to McDonogh 35 Senior High School to attend the giveaway.

The items will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Students must be present in the car in order to receive a backpack.

The giveaway will begin at 10:00 a.m. The school is located at 4000 Cadillac Street.

