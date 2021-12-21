Free rapid COVID-19 tests offered to NOLA residents

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With increased Omicron cases being reported daily, and more expected as the holiday season continues, the City of New Orleans Health Department, along with the help of the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD), will give away free at-home COVID-19 tests to anyone who needs them.

According to the CDC, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S., making up more than 73 percent of new infections, almost a six-fold increase compared to the week before.

“Omicron is here and spreading rapidly,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of NOHD. “The best defenses against severe disease are full vaccination with a booster, masking indoors, and regular testing. We’re proud to partner once again with NOFD to offer rapid COVID home tests to our residents. Please test before your holiday gathering to keep your loved ones safe and healthy.”

Supplies are limited and each resident will only receive two test kits per person.

New Orleanians can get these free, at-home COVID-19 tests at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 22-23:

Fire Station #1: 2920 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Fire Station #29: 317 Decatur St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Fire Station #36: 5401 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127

Fire Station #40: 2500 General DeGaulle, New Orleans, LA 70114