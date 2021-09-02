Free meals for people in areas affected by Hurricane Ida

You can use most of the cooking tools already in your kitchen to make meat-free meals, but some extras can kick it up a gear.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hancock Whitney is offering food to residents affected by Hurricane Ida in Houma, New Orleans East and Metairie.

When:

Friday, September 3, through Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. until supplies run out.

Where:

Hancock Whitney Financial Center | 4900 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie, LA 70006

Hancock Whitney Financial Center | 5775 Read Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70127

Hancock Whitney Financial Center | 7910 Main Street, Houma, LA 70360

Supplies are limited. Individuals receiving meals should limit requests to only what they and their families

may need to ensure as many people as possible benefit from the giveaways.

People attending the giveaways should observe all local and state protocols for masking and social

distancing