Three Rivers Art Festival is Saturday & Sunday

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – On stage.

On the sidewalk, Louisiana artist Terrance Osborne paints with a passion.

And now, as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers, Terrance Osborne paints in person.

Up close for you to watch.

Terrance and his masterpiece-in-the-moment.

In a matter of minutes will star in a 2-day-show.

It’s called the Covington Three Rivers Art Festival.

Art galleries around town.

And artists from across America congregate in downtown Covington for one of the biggest art parties around.

And the purpose of the party is to support art education for kids.



