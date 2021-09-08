Fill the Fridge: Free grocery distribution at City Park on Sept. 8

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, September 8, residents can get free groceries at City Park.

Culture Aid NOLA will host a 70,000+ lb free food giveaway beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8th at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park in New Orleans 5400 Stadium Drive.

Guests at the event will receive bags of fresh fruits and vegetables along with listening to music in their cars to brass bands curated by Derrick Freeman and DJ Siphne Aaye. No identification, paperwork, or reservation is required to pick up groceries.

Cars should line up on Marconi Drive at City Park by Tad Gormley Stadium parking lot, a walk-up line will be located at the front entrance of Tad Gormley Stadium.

“We’re celebrating New Orleans’ spirit the best way we know-how,” said Culture Aid NOLA

Executive Director Erica Chomsky-Adelson, “With good food, good music, and good friends.

As our city continues to recover from Hurricane Ida, we want to provide folks with groceries to

keep them going.”

Cara Lambright, CEO of New Orleans City Park said, “City Park is the People’s Park, and

we are proud to support Culture Aid NOLA as they provide crucial resources to thousands of our

families”

Along with partners Second Harvest Food Bank, New Orleans City Park, World Central Kitchen,

Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, The New Orleans Musician’s Assistance Foundation, The

Greater New Orleans Foundation, Sankofa, lowernine.org, Council Member Joe Giarrusso,

Resilience Force, Premium Parking, and many more, the organization hopes to serve over

2,000 New Orleans families Wednesday afternoon.



Volunteers are also urgently needed, community members can sign up at:

www.cultureaidnola.org/fillthefridge