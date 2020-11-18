Free drive-thru turkey giveaway on Friday, November 20, in St. Claude area

NEW ORLEANS – In partnership with Walmart, Councilmember Jared C. Brossett will host his annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Friday, November 20, beginning at 9 AM at St. Mary of the Angels Church at 3501 N. Miro St.

Councilmember Brossett will giveaway 250 free turkeys and thousands of pounds of food items to community members in need during this holiday season.

This year’s turkey giveaway will be drive-thru only to ensure the safety of the volunteers, staff, and event participants. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunk to allow volunteers to easily place items inside.]

Only one turkey and bag of groceries will be given away per vehicle. Turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

“While for many of us, Thanksgiving represents a joyous occasion with loved ones, food, and friends, for others, this year will be a time of great financial and emotional stress for residents dealing with decreased wages, unemployment, and food insecurity,” said Councilmember Brossett. “That’s why my staff and I are proud to partner with Walmart to help ease the burden for residents and ensure Thanksgiving is a time all of us can enjoy.”

For more than six years, Councilmember Brossett has hosted Thanksgiving luncheons for local families and seniors in need each November.

During the luncheons, participants receive much-needed groceries, such as the staple turkey entree for a Thanksgiving meal, with past celebrations including live entertainment from musicians and remarks from Councilmember Brossett.

Although this year’s occasion may look different, Councilmember Brossett will continue to ensure that each member of the District “D” community has a safe and pleasant holiday season.