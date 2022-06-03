METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s National Donut Day.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at Joe’s Cafe at 3616 North Causeway Boulevard in Metairie, Louisiana.

When you buy a dozen, you get half a dozen free.

That’s six hot glazed, just for you.

Joe’s Cafe has been in business for more than 30 years.

Joe’s has six locations in the New Orleans area.

National Donut Day is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

The party at Joe’s Cafe starts at 5 am on Friday, June 3.

The donut is a staple of American culture.

It’s a delicious bite of decadence.

And deliciousness.

A familiar family menu item for Sunday breakfast.

But there’s no bad day for a donut.

National Donut Day celebrates a culinary legend.

And it’s the invitation for a reason to eat more donuts.