Free Day at the Ogden Museum in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)-It's been a day of creating and celebrating. Kids and their families spent the day enjoying the Ogden Museum of Southern Arts for free in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The moment the children walked through the doors, performers danced around them. That was only the start of the entertainment at the museum.

"Rather than it just being a day off, a day that you don't go to school, a day that you don't go to work, since I do agree with honoring and the work and the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, I want to actively engage my family and my daughter and I in activities that in the very least we are being mindful of the reasons of why it's important," shared Broderick Webb.

Through activities, performances and dialogue, kids spent the day finding inspiration in the legacy that MLK left behind.

"Mine is that I dream that I make it big and I become that person. By that person I mean that I hope to be a role model and be the person that everyone looks up to and like I'm known," explained Avrie Howard.

For tow fathers we spoke to , it was a Daddy Daughter Day at the museum.

"Getting together today, was important and fun but, it's also meaningful and bring all of that together to me as a parent is my resposibility, my role, my privilege." said Webb.

"It's real special to me that my daughter Molly, her friend Seria and that our girls got to get a hands on experience and be apart of that history," shared Al Grandoit.

The museum offers four free "Family Days: at the museum a year. The next one is in March.