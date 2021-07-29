FREE Chick-fil-a during the month of August

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good news for chicken lovers in the New Orleans area!

During the month of August, New Orleans restaurants will offer a free entree to guests who use the Chik-fil-a App from Monday, August 2, to August 28.

The offer will become available to Guests each Monday (Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug. 16, and Aug. 23) and is redeemable throughout the week via the Chick-fil-A App.

The complimentary entrée is to thank the New Orleans community for its continued support.

Guests can visit any participating New Orleans-area Chick-fil-A to redeem their free entrée during restaurant hours.

Free Entree items each week:

Week of Aug. 2: Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Week of Aug. 9: Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Week of Aug. 16: Chick-fil-A 8ct. Nugget

Week of Aug. 23: Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich

“Chick-fil-A New Orleans is excited to offer a free entrée to the community during the month of August,” said Joe Pumilia, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Hammond. “We hope this is a tasty treat for our Guests and helps them become more comfortable using the Chick-fil-A App for an easy, yet delicious meal.”

Awarded exclusively through the Chick-fil-A App, the free offer is limited to one entrée per person per week from August 2 – August 28, while supplies last. Anyone in the New Orleans area who creates or logs in to their account via the Chick-fil-A App or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘Rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout. The offer is only valid during restaurant hours at participating New Orleans-area Chick-fil-A locations.