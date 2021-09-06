Free burgers at Rouses Market in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ida has left many people across Louisiana without power making it difficult for families to figure out how and what to eat.

Many individuals, restaurants, and grocery stores are finding ways to help the people in their community.

Rouses Market announced that they will be serving free burgers to the public this Labor Day in response to Hurricane Ida.

Burgers will be given away starting Monday from 11 a.m. until they run out.

The burgers are available at the Rouses Market Hammond on 2704 West Thomas Street.