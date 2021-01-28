Franklinton man dies in three-car crash

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, a heavy Louisiana State Police presence is seen at the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church during funeral services for Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth in West Monroe, La. An Associated Press review of thousands of records has revealed multiple cases when Louisiana State troopers and some of their supervisors exchanged emails with casual, demeaning uses of the n-word. All of it comes against the backdrop of a federal civil rights investigation over the in-custody death of a Black motorist that has roiled the state’s premier law enforcement agency and led to an abrupt change in its leadership. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FRANKLINTON, La. — On Wednesday, shortly before 6 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on LA 10 just west of the Franklinton city limits in Washington Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Shane D. Hunt of Franklinton.

The initial investigation revealed that Hunt was eastbound on LA 10 in a 2007 Ford Focus when a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 38-year-old Christina L. Goings, crossed the center line in front of him.

The vehicles impacted and exited the roadway. Debris from the collision was thrown towards and impacted an eastbound 2019 Lexus 350.

Hunt was restrained during the crash and transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Goings was unrestrained during the crash and transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were taken from Hunt and Goings for scientific analysis. Goings will be booked into the Washington Parish Jail after she is released from the hospital, and charged with No Seatbelt, Driving Left of Center, and Negligent Homicide.