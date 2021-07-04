Fourth of July: NOPD street closures

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Motorists planning to visit the CBD or the French Quarter need to take heed of a few street closures in effect from Saturday evening until early Sunday morning in celebration of the 4th of July.

The NOPD will restrict traffic, with no vehicles allowed on the following streets:

Bourbon Street from Canal to St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Decatur Street from Canal to Dumaine streets from 6:30 p.m. (or until crowd size warrants) and until crowds disperse.

No-parking zones will be in effect on the following streets:

Bourbon Street from Canal to St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Decatur Street from Canal to Dumaine streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Jackson Square will close early at 5 p.m. Crescent Park will extend its hours to 10 p.m. to accommodate fireworks viewers.

The city of New Orleans encourages residents to get vaccinated prior to attending events with big crowds.