Four people overboard near Belle River. One missing, two rescued, one body recovered.

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a person in the water in the Port Allen Route near Belle River.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 9:50 p.m., Monday, that a 14-foot skiff carrying four crewmembers from the ITV Melvin L. King struck a towing vessel and all four people entered the water at mile marker 41.

Two people were rescued on the bank of Port Allen Route. One body was recovered by the Iberville Sherriff Office. One crewmember is still missing.

The Port Allen Route is closed from mile marker 41 to mile Marker 55.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter air crew

Iberville Sherriff Office

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

The cause of the incident is under investigation.