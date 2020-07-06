Four people killed and 10 more shot during 4th of July weekend in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – According to the NOPD, there were nine shooting incidents in New Orleans over the Fourth of July weekend.

Four of these incidents resulted in fatalities and are now being investigated as homicides by the NOPD.

Three of the incidents involved multiple victims. A total of 14 individuals were killed or wounded by gunfire.

Two additional fatal shootings occurred in New Orleans on Monday, July 6, 2020.

“These incidents are unfortunate and tragic,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “NOPD investigators are working diligently to solve each case. As always, if you see something say something and please stay safe.”

Including two fatal shootings from the First and Seventh districts that occurred today, the current 2020 murder total is 91.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

The incidents are as follows:

Incidents from Monday, July 6, 2020

14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway (1 deceased)

3100 block of Baudin Street (1 deceased)