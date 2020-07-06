Four people killed and 10 more shot during 4th of July weekend in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – According to the NOPD, there were nine shooting incidents in New Orleans over the Fourth of July weekend.
Four of these incidents resulted in fatalities and are now being investigated as homicides by the NOPD.
Three of the incidents involved multiple victims. A total of 14 individuals were killed or wounded by gunfire.
Two additional fatal shootings occurred in New Orleans on Monday, July 6, 2020.
“These incidents are unfortunate and tragic,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “NOPD investigators are working diligently to solve each case. As always, if you see something say something and please stay safe.”
Including two fatal shootings from the First and Seventh districts that occurred today, the current 2020 murder total is 91.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
The incidents are as follows:
- 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (1 deceased)
- 8400 block of S. I-10 Service Road (3 individuals shot, 1 of which is deceased)
- 500 block of North Carrollton Avenue (3 individuals shot)
- 100 block of Canal Street (1 shot)
- 1300 block of South Saratoga Street (1 shot)
- General DeGaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway (1 deceased)
- 3100 block of St. Claude Street (2 shot)
- 7700 block of West Laverne Street (1 deceased)
- 3400 block of Broadway Street (1 shot)
Incidents from Monday, July 6, 2020
- 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway (1 deceased)
- 3100 block of Baudin Street (1 deceased)