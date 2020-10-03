Four injured in CBD shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says four people were hurt Friday night in a shooting in the CBD.

The shooting happened a little before 9:30 in the 100 block of Camp Street. The victims were found in multiple locations — just blocks apart — after running from the original scene, so initiallly police thought that there had been multiple attacks in the area.

According to police, all four victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and did not announce any arrests in the case.