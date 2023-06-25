ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Four people were displaced following a two-alarm fire at the Parc Fontaine Apartment Complex in Algiers on Saturday, June 24.

Officials from the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) said they responded to a call of a house fire around 8:49 p.m. at 3100 Rue Parc Fontaine.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a bottom apartment in a six-apartment section heavily involved in fire.

NOFD officials said a family of two adults and one child had already evacuated the building. One of the adults said he smelled smoke coming from the washroom. When he opened the door, fire and smoke filled the washroom.

The man living in the apartment next door reported smoke and water damage in his apartment.

NOFD officials said crews contained the fire to the apartment where it started. Sixteen units were used to put out the fire, and no other apartments were damaged.

NOFD officials said no injuries were reported.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts