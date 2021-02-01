Former Thibodaux student-athletes believe “The Community Needs Quality”

THIBODAUX, La. — Three Thibodaux High School graduates are banding together to bring change to student-athletes in the community.

Change in the form of a safe space and resource center they will call the Quality Sports Academy.

“The word academy is big in it because academics is pretty much our main focus here but there is this dichotomy between sports and academics that go together. In bringing an active lifestyle along with an academic lifestyle is huge. Especially for a community especially for one like this,” says Sports Agent/Owner of CLEVER Sports Group Quintarius Queen.

A community where it’s easy for students to find trouble after school.

“As you know in Thibodaux and the surrounding areas, the crime rate and everything has been going up. So, we are just trying to create a better environment for them just to keep their head straight and make sure they’re on the right path,” says Terrance Johnson.

The proposed $7.5 million Quality Sports Academy would be a 30,000 square foot complex located on a parish-owned 5-acre plot of land right across the street from Heroes’ Park.

“It’s in an area of our community where a little bit of our crimes happen, and then we have a jail house right down the street, then we have the juvenile justice center right across the street and then heroes park where a lot of kids go play baseball at. Just having it right there it’s like, if you come here you’ve got to see this. It’s like every new thing, you see it you’re going to want to come and check it out,” says Thibodaux Assistant Football/Track & Field Coach Shyheem Thompson.

The complex will include an academic center, turf field, basketball courts, weight room, and a lounge area for kids to socialize and network.

“This is a mall for our community. This is where you come in and there’s nothing to do, you just find something. You’re in here, you’re out of the streets and you’re putting yourself into an environment where success has to happen,” says Queen.

Where success is the goal, support is bound to follow.

The trio has received advice and verbal backing from local leaders and elected officials at city hall like Thibodaux Mayor Tommy Eschete and former Lafourche Superintendent Jo Ann Matthews.

“We also got in contact with the Rouses family to see how they can play a part in this entire thing too because especially with the things that are going on this will be huge for them to be a part of something like this that is game-changing,” says Queen.

For this idea, thought of on the 50-yard line to go the full 100, the group will need to be approved by the IRS as a nonprofit.

They are still collecting funding for the project, and once that happens they can start accepting donations.

If all goes according to plan, they hope to break ground on the complex at the end of the year.

Once completed, all student-athletes from Lafourche, Terrebonne, and surrounding areas will be welcome.

Check out video of Quality Sports Academy, courtesy of CLEVER Sports Group: