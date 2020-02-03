Former St. Tammany Parish president Pat Brister has passed away

COVINGTON – Former St. Tammany Parish president Patricia “Pat” Brister has passed away. She was 73.
Brister’s passing was announced in a statement from her family on Monday morning.
Brister served as president of St. Tammany until November 2018, when she lost a runoff election to current president Mike Cooper.
Brister finished out her term, and Cooper was sworn into office less than one month ago.
“Pat Brister was a woman of vision, drive and commitment, who fought for St. Tammany at the local, state and national levels through her many roles in public service,” Cooper said. “Pat leaves behind a legacy of service, philanthropy, and entrepreneurialism. I, along with the employees of St. Tammany Parish Government and all citizens, extend deepest sympathies to Pat’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
A public memorial service is in the planning stages. Final details are expected to be announced soon.