METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Former President Donald Trump will make a stop in Metairie on Tuesday, July 25 to raise funds for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump will return to Louisiana with locals Boysie Bollinger and Joseph Canizaro to attend the private campaign fundraiser.

An invitation to the event noted that space is limited and that RSVPS would be accommodated on a first come, first served basis.

(Courtesy: Louisiana Republican Party)

The event will feature photos opportunities with Trump and a VIP reception.

