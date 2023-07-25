KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A cheering crowd greeted Former President Donald Trump when his plane touched down at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner on Tuesday, July 25.

Trump’s plane landed around 5:00 p.m. and around 150-200 people were waiting outside, hoping to catch a glimpse, autograph or even a handshake from the former president.

A couple of officials, including Attorney General and current governor candidate Jeff Landry, were also in attendance.

Now that he has landed, Trump will head to a fundraiser at the Old Metairie home of another supporter, Joe Canizaro.

The fundraiser is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. WGNO was told Trump is making a pit stop at an unknown location on the way.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts