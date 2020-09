NEW ORLEANS – Former Orleans Parish Coroner Frank Minyard has died.

Minyard served as coroner for nearly 40 years. He chose not to run for re-election in 2014.

Minyard died of congestive heart failure at his home in Folsom at the age of 91.

Harry Connick Jr. took to Instagram this morning to memorialize Minyard, who was almost as famous for playing trumpet as he was as an elected official.