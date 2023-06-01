NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In efforts to support environmental remediation, the Environmental Protection Agency has granted the City of New Orleans millions in order to kick off the initiative.

As a part of the EPA’s Brownfields Cleanup Grant program, New Orleans received $2 million to remediate the former Naval Support Activity Complex located in the Bywater area.

Officials say it is an honor to be selected for the funding.

“This grant will help the transformation of this long-vacant Brownfield site, which when renovated will provide much-needed affordable housing, commerce, and job creation,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The Brownfields Cleanup Grants program was created for the cleanup and redevelopment of brownfield sites. Funds are specifically used to address areas contaminated by hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants, including hazardous substances co-mingled with petroleum, and petroleum.

“Cleaning up the Naval Support Activity East Bank Complex will transform this vacant, contaminated land into a place that benefits Louisianans. Reinvesting in this site will bring new jobs, safeguard the environment and preserve natural areas,” said Congressmen Troy Carter.

The redevelopment of the property will include 295 affordable residential units, a grocery store, a recreation area and additional vacant lots to be used for redevelopment at a later date.

The application was done in coordination with the New Orleans City Planning Commission’s Brownfield Program and Mayor Cantrell’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Task Force.

