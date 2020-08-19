Former Louisiana National Guard member who served in WWII dies at 99

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – America lost a WWII hero last week after former Louisiana National Guard member Maj. Gen. Erbon W. Wise died at age 99.

“Major General (Retired) Erbon Wise was a true American patriot serving our nation during World War II and participating in the Normandy Invasion at Utah Beach,” Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the LANG, said. “Major General Wise culminated his 28-year military career as the 43rd adjutant general of our state from 1964-1968.”

The same year Wise received a bachelor’s degree in science from Northwestern State University, Pearl Harbor was bombed, and he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Wise served in England, France and Germany from 1941 to 1945 and participated in four campaigns, including in the Normandy Landing and in the Paris Liberation. Wise later served in the Army Reserve from 1946 to 1969, according to LANG spokesperson Sgt. 1st Class Denis B. Ricou.

Wise has received numerous awards for his service, including a Bronze Star Medal, a European Theatre Operations Ribbon with four campaign stars, a Distinguished Unit Emblem, a Meritorious Unit Emblem, an Army of Occupation Medal, a WWII Victory Medal and an Armed Forces Reserve Medal, according to Ricou.

Wise wasn’t just successful in his lengthy military career, though.

Wise authored more than 20 books and owned several newspapers in Louisiana and in Texas.

The veteran, publisher and businessman enjoyed traveling and gardening in his spare time, Ricou wrote.