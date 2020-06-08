Former Kenner mayor Phil Capitano arrested

KENNER – Former Kenner Mayor Phil Capitano has been arrested after a confrontation with his nephew’s ex-girlfriend that police say ended when Capitano rammed her vehicle with his truck.

The situation began with an argument over an alleged theft of “disputed community property,” according to the Kenner Police Department.

Capitano arrived at an apartment in the 300 block of Clemson Street on June 7 after his nephew called him about the alleged theft. When Capitano arrived, he parked his truck behind the ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, blocking her in.

After the woman managed to maneuver her vehicle around Capitano’s truck, she drove out of the parking lot, and Capitano began to follow her. After the victim’s attempts to shake Capitano failed, she pulled into the parking lot of a convenience store, and Capitano circled the block several times, according to the KPD.

At one point, police say Capitano pulled in behind the victim in the parking lot, and when she attempted to leave, he rammed her vehicle from behind.

When officers arrived on the scene, Capitano told them about the theft but not the ramming, according to the KPD. When officers asked him about the damage to the vehicles, he claimed that the victim slammed on her brakes, causing a collision.

Capitano was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal damage to property.

If anyone has any information or witnessed this incident, they are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.