Former Ascension Parish Sheriff deputy in custody

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (BRPROUD) – The search is over for a former Ascension Parish Sheriff deputy wanted on multiple charges.

31-year-old Todd Tripp is in custody after being located in York County, South Carolina.

Tripp is facing these charges:

Three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Computer-aided solicitation of a minor

Unlawful use or access of social media.

Tripp is awaiting extradition to the Ascension Parish Jail.